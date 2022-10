Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. – The Lowndes County Schools will provide a free shuttle bus service for the Winnersville Classic.

According to the Lowndes County Schools Facebook page, a free shuttle service will be provided by Lowndes County Schools for the Winnersville Classic. The shuttle will pick up fans before the game and drop them off after the game ends.

