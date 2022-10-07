//Guidelines for Winnersville Classic tailgating

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. – The tailgating guidelines have been released for the Winnersville Classic game featuring the Vikings and Wildcats.

Release:

On Friday October 7 our Vikings will host Valdosta High on Joe Wilson Field at Martin Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8:00 PM. Stadium gates will open at 6:00 PM. If you plan on arriving early and tailgating please note the following restrictions –

The gates to Lowndes High campus will remain locked until 3:30 PM. No tailgaters can enter campus and no tailgating setup can begin before 3:30 PM. All of tailgate alley along the interstate has been reserved. Other tailgate areas on campus are available on a first arrival – first tailgate availability after 3:30 PM. No vehicle is permitted to ‘jump’ a curb. Each vehicle should take one parking space only on the asphalt. You cannot park in one asphalt space and set up your tailgate in the next. Please be considerate – take only one parking spot. Tailgating is only allowed behind your vehicle on the grass area. No tailgating in the asphalt drives.

The area outside Lowndes High campus next to the Board of Education Annex is open to tailgaters at 8:30 AM. This area is also available on a first arrival – first tailgate availability. No tailgaters should attempt to mark their spot or setup prior to 8:30 AM Friday morning.

The drive going to the back of the new soccer complex will be locked and there will be no vehicle or pedestrian traffic allowed behind the soccer complex or on the soccer/9th grade field.