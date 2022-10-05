//Colquitt Co. High School launches CFA Leadership Academy

Share with friends

MOULTRIE – Colquitt County High School launches the first Chick-fil-a Leadership Academy Program for students.

Release:

On September 20, 29 students started a commitment to becoming future leaders. They applied for and were accepted into Colquitt County High School’s first Chick-fil-a Leadership Academy program. The Moultrie Chick-fil-a and owner/operator Wesley Rogers are sponsoring the program.

According to Chick-fil-a’s website, the leadership program has one shared mission; impact through action. Students will participate in monthly leader labs to learn different leadership principles and start working toward a capstone project which will be a community or school impact project. Principal Dan Chappius stated, “This program provides leadership curriculum and opportunity to develop student leaders in the school and community through service and action.”

The Chick-fil-a Leadership Academy initially launched in 2013 with three Atlanta schools. It has surpassed 900 schools in 41 states as of 2021, touching over a hundred thousand students. Wesley Rogers shared, “Impacting our community is one of our top priorities at Chick-fil-A Moultrie, and partnering with Colquitt County High School and Principal Chappius has allowed us to do this in an exciting, new way. We believe teaching and sharing valuable life skills is essential to help students navigate a changing world as they prepare for college and work life.”

Participating students include:

Seniors: Christopher Hernandez, Mimi La, Kale Hopper, David Dos Santos, Maahi Patel, Taylor Williams, Kaylee Hall, Laurie Jo Burt, Carrie Wimberly, Allie Catherine Boatwright, and Will Robbins

Juniors: Ja’Quavian Daniels, Michael Marshall, Maris Hopper, Asia Earl, Summer Allbrooks, Leticia Garcia Santiago, Shannon Hosey, Kaitlyn Maxwell, Alaina Riley, Mollie Hewett, Tyshon Reed, Alexa Kinsey, Kayla Giang, and Grace Elizabeth Costin

Sophomores: Gracie Hammock, Sara Cooper, Ada Craft, and Greer Turnipseed