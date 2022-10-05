//City of Valdosta names Director of Utilities

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta announces Utilities Department Engineering Manager Bradley Eyre as the new Director of Utilities.

The City of Valdosta has promoted Bradley Eyre as the new Director of Utilities. Eyre has more than 25 years of experience in the engineering design, inspection, and construction management of water and wastewater systems throughout Georgia and South Carolina.

Eyre has been with the City of Valdosta since 2019, serving as the Engineering Manager for the Utilities Department.

“I am very pleased with the selection of Brad Eyre as our new Director of Utilities,” said City Manager Mark Barber. “His professional experience and leadership will provide significant progress to the City of Valdosta in planning, developing, and constructing new systems and facilities to support the continued growth of our community.”

Before working for the City of Valdosta, Eyre was the regional manager for a Civil Engineering and Survey firm. In his new role at the City of Valdosta, Eyre will supervise over 100 department employees, providing utility services to the City’s customers through +400 miles of underground water and +300 miles of the underground sanitary sewer system network.

“I am a Six Sigma Continuous Improvement guy, and I look forward to continue updating and expanding our water and wastewater plants and system assets as well as delivering exceptional customer service to the City’s +23,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers – these are the people the Utilities Department dedicated staff works hard for day in and day out,” said Eyre.

In his most recent position at the City of Valdosta, Eyre was responsible for short-term and long-term facilities planning, design, and construction phases of the City’s water and sewer capital improvement projects. Eyre managed the Engineering Division functions of the Utilities Department, including utility design, first steps/plan reviews, GIS/mapping, inspections, and locates. For more information on the Utilities Department, visit valdostacity.com/utilities or call 229-259-3592.