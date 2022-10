Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta will show appreciation to veteran with the Fall Veteran’s Day Headstone cleaning.

According to the City of Valdosta’s Facebook page, the Public Works Department will show appreciation for veterans with the Fall Veteran’s Day Headstone cleaning. The headstone cleaning will take place at Sunset Hill Cemetery.

