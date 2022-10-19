//Buddy Walk event raises funds, awareness

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Down Syndrome Association of South Georgia will host the third annual South Georgia Buddy Walk fundraising event on Oct. 22.

The third annual South Georgia Buddy Walk®️ will be hosted by Down Syndrome Association of South Georgia on Saturday, October 22 at Freedom Park in Valdosta. The event will begin at 10 am and conclude at noon. On site registration begins at 9 am.

The South Georgia Buddy Walk®️ is one of over 100 Buddy Walk events planned in cities across the globe in 2022. Founded by the National Down Syndrome Society in 1995, Buddy Walk events celebrate individuals with Down syndrome and raise awareness and funds for local and national programming.

The one mile walk is a family friendly event that includes activities such as music, entertainment, exhibitor booths, food trucks and games. Thirty-four teams and 400 walkers are currently registered for the event, each supporting a loved one with Down syndrome. Community members are encouraged to show their support by joining or donating to a team, helping DSASG meet its fundraising goal of $30,000.

“Down Syndrome Association of South Georgia serves over 70 individuals and their families living in 15 counties in South Georgia,” said Christina Moore, president of DSASG. “Funds raised from the Buddy Walk have helped us revamp our organization and introduce new programs, events, and resources to further the mission of DSASG.”

“We are now able to truly support families in a way we could not in the past. When our loved ones with Down syndrome have to travel out of town for medical appointments or have extended hospital stays, we are able to lessen the burden that comes with these extra expenses.”

“We have been able to increase the number of social events that are so beneficial to our loved ones with Down syndrome and their families who may not be included or able to participate in activities with their typical peers. Funds from the Buddy Walk have also allowed us to purchase printed educational materials for families and medical professionals. And we are now able to better organize, streamline, and maintain transparency and accountability for the business side of running a nonprofit,” said Moore.

Online registration for teams, sponsors, and exhibitors is available at https://dsasg.ezeventsolutions.com/BuddyWalk or email BuddyWalk@DSASouthGa.org.

About Down Syndrome Association of South Georgia

Down Syndrome Association of South Georgia is dedicated to its mission of benefitting the lives of individuals with Down syndrome and their families through support, education, public awareness, and advocacy. DSASG was recently awarded the Guidestar Gold Seal of Transparency, demonstrating its commitment to financial and operational transparency. The group serves over 70 families living in 15 counties in South Georgia. For additional information, please visit www.DSASouthGa.org or email info@DSASouthGa.org.

About the South Georgia Buddy Walk®️

The South Georgia Buddy Walk®️ is the largest fundraising event of DSASG and is responsible for raising the majority of funds needed to operate each year. Ninety three percent of the money raised through the South Georgia Buddy Walk®️ directly supports local programming while seven percent supports the National Down Syndrome Society which works to ensure members of the Down syndrome community have a voice at the national level, and provides training and advocacy resources at the local level.