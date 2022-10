Share with friends

The Boston Blues & BBQ Cook-Off presented by Boston Downtown Merchants and Boston Tourism will take place on October 28th-29th. The event will feature a cook off and live music by Billy Rigsby Band on Friday, October 28, 2022 from 7pm-10pm.