//Wild Adventures announces 2023 expansion

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures Theme Park will be bringing all-new experiences for 2023 to the park with a major construction project.

Release:

Wild Adventures makes announcement on major construction project with the new Oasis Outpost.

On Tuesday, Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Ga, announced a major construction project for 2023 featuring all-new experiences, including an adventurous family ride, immersive animal encounters, a playful water attraction, a fun and unique food location, engaging play zones and other new ways to create memories at the South Georgia theme park.

The new Oasis Outpost covers a nearly 3-acre section of the park and offers relaxation as well as exploration.

“Oasis Outpost has been designed to be exactly what its name suggests, a place of relaxation, fun and adventure for our guests and their families,” said Jon Vigue, vice president and general manager. “When you’re taking your next journey through Wild Adventures in 2023, we can’t wait for you to discover Oasis Outpost and all the unique encounters it has in store.”

Site plans for the new Oasis Outpost at Wild Adventures.

The main attraction of Oasis Outpost will be the new Trail Trackers Adventures Ride that allows kids to take the wheel of their own journey as they travel into the park’s Sulcata Tortoise habitat and track the reptiles to observe their behaviors.

“The new Trail Trackers Adventure Ride opens a new path of immersive learning by putting you face to face with these amazing creatures,” said Vigue.

Oasis Outpost will also feature four new animal exhibits, including caracal cats and porcupines, as well as one-on-one encounters in which guests will have the opportunity to hold and have their pictures taken with red-footed tortoises.

The new Trail Trackers Adventure Ride at Oasis Outpost will feature an immersive learning experience.

“These animal encounters are special,” said Adam Floyd, marketing and sales manager. “When a child meets one of our amazing animal ambassadors, a connection is made that lasts a lifetime, and they develop the same kind of deep care and compassion for nature as we have for all of our animals.”

When guests are not traveling deeper into the natural world, they can cool off at the new Misty Springs Soak Zone, a play area featuring towering misting posts and splash pads. The area will also be home to two Stay and Play Zones for kids to explore as parents rest in the shade.

Oasis Outpost will also be home to a brand new food location, Paradise Pizza, that will serve fun and unique flatbread pizzas, ice-cold drinks and more.

“At Oasis Outpost, our guests will discover new adventures along with the ideal space to relax and recharge,” said Vigue.

Oasis Outpost is being constructed near the entrance to Splash Island and will create a new series of pathways to improve navigation to the waterpark and the Twisted Typhoon roller coaster.

The new multi-million dollar addition is the latest in a long line of investments the park has made in the past several years.

In 2017, Wild Adventures built Ohana Bay in Splash Island Waterpark featuring seven waterslides and plenty of covered seating for parents.

In 2019, the park debuted Discovery Outpost, a multi-million dollar expansion featuring six rides, the Gator Bridge and over 100 American alligators.

In 2021, Liberty Farms Petting Zoo opened to celebrate Wild Adventures’ 25th Anniversary.

In 2022, Water’s Edge Brews and Bites transformed the boardwalk along the lake, and the Wanyama Observation Deck & Botanical Gardens brought with it new dining, relaxing strolls and the largest new animal exhibit in over a decade.

Oasis Outpost will debut in March when the park opens for its 2023 Season.

2023 Wild Adventures Season Passes are now available for purchase and provide unlimited admission now through the end of the 2023 Season.

“A 2023 Season Pass is the best way to visit Oasis Outpost,” said Floyd. “You’ll want to come again and again, and you’ll discover something new each visit.”

Wild Adventures Season Passes are on sale now for the lowest available price, starting at $89.99. Wild Adventures offers multiple Season Pass options with different benefits, including complimentary parking, free tickets for friends and free soda for the entire season. For more information, visit WildAdventures.com.

Children between the ages of 3 and 5 are eligible for a complimentary Season Pass. Registration is now open for the park’s Free Pre-K Season Pass program, and parents can register and activate their child’s free season pass between now and Oct. 30. For more information, visit WildAdventures.com/Pre-K.

Wild Adventures Theme Park is located at the halfway point between Atlanta, Ga. and Orlando, Fla. off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 40 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year and Splash Island Waterpark, named in 2018 as one of the “Top 30 Waterparks” in the country by U.S. News and World Report. Wild Adventures is ranked as the Fifth Most Affordable Theme Park in America in the Theme Park Price Index published by HomeToGo.