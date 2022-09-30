//Valdosta residents graduate GSU

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Two Valdosta residents, Caleb Cates and Stephen McKown, were among the students that graduated during the Summer 2022 semester from GSU.

Release:

More than 2,000 students graduated from Georgia State University during the Summer 2022 semester.

Summer 2022 graduates from your coverage area include:

Caleb Cates of Valdosta (31605) earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Communication, with a concentration in Public Communication.

Stephen McKown of Valdosta (31601) earned a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Neuroscience and Psychology.

Georgia State University, an enterprising urban public research university, is a national leader in graduating students from widely diverse backgrounds.

The student body of nearly 52,000 demonstrates that students from all backgrounds can achieve at high rates with unsurpassed connections to the city’s business, government, nonprofit and cultural organizations.