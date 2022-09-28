//Valdosta police seek help in locating shooting suspect

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Jashun Wilkins, considered armed and dangerous.

Release:

WANTED: Jashun Wilkins, African American male, 17 years of age, 5’8”, 135 lbs., Valdosta resident

On September 26, 2022, at approximately 7:26 am., Valdosta Police Officers, Detectives, and Crime Scene Personnel, responded to the area of the 1400 block of Weaver Street, after citizens called E911 to report a shooting had just occurred. While officers were heading to the scene, they received updates that the victim had gotten on a school bus after being shot and the bus driver was driving him to the hospital. Officers stopped the school bus on Lankford Drive, and immediately found the 17-year-old male on the bus, with a gunshot wound to his torso. Officers immediately began to render first aid until Emergency Medical Services arrived on the scene and transported the victim to the hospital for treatment.

Detectives have been continuing to investigate this incident and process evidence. Through their investigation, detectives have identified Jashun Wilkins, 17-year-old, as the offender in this case. On September 27, 2022, detectives obtained arrest warrants for Wilkins for aggravated assault (felony) and possession of a firearm (felony).

Wilkins has not been arrested and police are seeking the public’s assistance locating him. If anyone knows his location, please call 911. Wilkins should be considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has any information on this incident, please call the Valdosta Police Department Investigations Bureau at 229-293-3145 or the crime tip line at 229-293-3091.