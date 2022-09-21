//Valdosta police make multiple arrests following assault at Hudson Dockett

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta police arrested three individuals for multiple charges following a report of assault at Hudson Dockett apartments.

Release:

Arrested: Shepherd Williams, African American male, 21 years of age, Hinesville GA resident

Arrested: Maceo Duncan, African American male, 21 years of age, Valdosta resident

Arrested: Antonio Johnson, Jr., African American male, 22 years of age, Valdosta resident

On September 19, 2022, at approximately 2:12 am., a Valdosta Police Officer responded to Hudson Dockett, 807 South Fry Street, after E911 received a call from a citizen reporting that she had been assaulted. The officer spoke with two victims who stated that known offenders had physically assaulted them and threatened them with bodily harm, while pointing a rifle and a handgun at them. The victims provided the officer with a description of the vehicle the offenders in.

At approximately 3:42 am., the reporting patrol officer observed a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle described by the victims. The officer returned to the apartment where the initial incident occurred, believing the offenders had returned. Valdosta Police Officers made contact with Shepherd Williams, Maceo Duncan, and Antonio Johnson, Jr., inside the apartment. Williams and Duncan were identified as the offenders in the previously reported dispute. Johnson provided officers a false name. All three subjects were detained without incident. Officers located an AR-15 style pistol and another handgun inside of the apartment. One of the handguns was reported stolen in 2020.

Williams, Duncan, and Johnson were all transported to Lowndes County Jail on the following charges:

Duncan: Aggravated assault (felony), Battery (FV) (misdemeanor), Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony (felony), Terroristic threats (FV) (felony), Terroristic threats (felony), Theft by receiving stolen property-firearm (felony), and three active unrelated arrest warrants;

Williams: Terroristic threats two counts (felony), Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony (felony), and three active unrelated arrest warrants; and

Johnson: Giving false name or birthdate to law enforcement (misdemeanor) and one active unrelated arrest warrant.

“This was an outstanding job by our initial officer by continuing to follow up when he saw the offenders’ vehicle, then great teamwork by our officers to get them off the street safely.” Said Chief Leslie Manahan