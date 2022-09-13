//United2Prevent hosting Run To Prevent 5k

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – To raise awareness during National Suicide Prevention Month, United2Prevent will host a Run To Prevent 5k run.

United2Prevent presents Run to Prevent, a 5K and 1-mile run to raise awareness of the suicide epidemic in our community during National Suicide Prevention Month.

The 5k and 1-mile run will take place on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Valdosta Early College Academy. Registration begins at 9 a.m. followed by the 1-Mile Unite Run from 9:30 to 10:00 a.m. and then the 5K from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m.

The community can register to participate until the morning of the event. Registration for the 5K is $30 which includes a t-shirt. Registration for the 1-Mile Unite Run is $10 per person or $30 for a family of four. Chick-fil-A St. Augustine Road will be on-site at 9 a.m. with its food truck selling breakfast, and The Mix Frozen Yogurt truck will also be on site selling sweet treats.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available. By choosing to sponsor or participate in Run to Prevent you will become an important partner in the fight against the suicide epidemic. This work is only possible with the help of caring individuals in the community. We are very thankful for their support.

For more information on sponsoring or participating in the run, please visit www.united2preventsuicide.org or contact us at united2prevent@gmail.com

About United2Prevent

United2Prevent’s mission is “to increase our community’s awareness, understanding, and knowledge of suicide so that people contemplating taking their own lives can be helped before they choose it as the solution to their suffering.” Run to Prevent supports this by increasing the awareness and understanding of suicide.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/united2prevent

Instagram: @united2prevent.