//SJCS volleyball team bakes for fight against breast cancer

Share with friends

Photo: The SJCS Volleyball team recently hosted a bake sale at the school and St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church to raise funds to fight breast cancer.

VALDOSTA – SJCS volleyball team recently raised funds to support the fight against breast cancer with a bake sale.

Release:

Saint John the Evangelist Catholic School’s (SJCS) volleyball recently organized a bake sale to raise funds to support those in the community fighting breast cancer. The team hosted the bake sale at school and after Mass at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, raising $1,000.

The SJCS Volleyball Team poses for a photo in their breast cancer jerseys ahead of their tri-match on Monday, October 3 2022.

The school is hosting a breast cancer fundraiser volleyball tri-match event on Monday, October 3 in honor of Stephanie Nelson, a SJCS parent who passed away in 2020. The proceeds of the funds raised from the bake sale and the volleyball game will go to the Cameron family of Tallahassee who recently lost their mother to breast cancer.

“It is important for our students to understand the importance of helping one another, especially those battling cancer, and to demonstrate that compassion,” said SJCS Volleyball Coach Tiffany Mira. “Not only did these athletes plan a fundraiser and upcoming game, they are also praying for those in the community who have overcome and those who are still in the fight.”

The breast cancer volleyball tri-match event is Monday, October 3 and begins at 4:00 PM with a match against Lighthouse Christian School. The second game begins at 5:00 PM between Lighthouse Christian School and Scintilla Charter Academy followed by a 6:00 PM match between SJCS and Scintilla Charter Academy. The games will take place in the SJCS Parish Center located at 800 Gornto Road in Valdosta. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for students.

About Saint John the Evangelist Catholic School

St. John the Evangelist Catholic School, located at 800 Gornto Road in Valdosta, Georgia, provides students Pre-K 2 – 8th grade with the highest quality education in a Christian setting. The school offers electives including Spanish, music, band, art and computers as well as religion in addition to extracurricular activities like basketball, volleyball, cross country and student council. For more information, call the school at (229) 244-2556 or visit sjcsvaldosta.org.