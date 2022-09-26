//Shooting at school bus stop in Valdosta

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A 17-year-old male was transported to the hospital after being shot while at a school bus stop on Lankford Drive in Valdosta.

Release:

On September 26, 2022, at approximately 7:26 am., Valdosta Police Officers, Detectives, and Crime Scene Personnel, responded to the area of the 1400 block of Weaver Street, after citizens called E911 to report a shooting had just occurred. While officers were heading to the scene, they received updates that the victim had gotten on a school bus after being shot and the bus driver was driving him to the hospital. Officers stopped the school bus on Lankford Drive, and immediately found the 17-year-old male on the bus, with a gunshot wound to his torso. Officers immediately began to render first aid until Emergency Medical Services arrived on the scene and transported the victim to the hospital for treatment.

Through investigation detectives determined that the victim had been standing at the bus stop in the 1400 block of Laura Street. As the victim was walking towards the bus, he was shot by an unknown offender. Detectives are following up on information they are receiving, and at this time it does appear to be an isolated incident.

The victim is in stable condition and he is not cooperating with law enforcement.

If anyone has any information on this incident, please call the Valdosta Police Department Investigations Bureau at 229-293-3145 or the crime tip line at 229-293-3091.