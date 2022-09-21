//New Valdosta firefighting school mascot helmets

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department is showing their school pride with newly designed fire helmets for students as Fire Prevention Week approaches.

Chief Boutwell and Deputy Chief Haynes had the opportunity to visit with our school Superintendents and present them with helmets displaying firefighting school mascots! Thank you to Community Engagement Coordinator, Erica Thrift for the awesome graphic designs.