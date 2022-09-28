//Lowndes County Schools to close Thursday and Friday ahead of Hurricane Ian

Share with friends

Valdosta, Ga- With the possibility of inclement weather in the area as Hurricane Ian passes by, Lowndes County Schools will be closed Thursday and Friday, September 29-30th.

From Lowndes County Schools:

“Due to the threat of inclement weather and out of an abundance of caution, a decision has been made to close all Lowndes County Schools and system offices tomorrow, Thursday, September 29th, and Friday, September 30th.

As always, the safety of our staff and students is our top priority and we appreciate their understanding.

We urge everyone to use caution and be safe, and we look forward to seeing our students back at school on Monday, October 3rd as we kick off Winnersville Week!”