//Lowndes Co. Visitor Center temporarily closes

LOWNDES CO. – The Georgia Visitor Information Center on I-75 in Lowndes County will be temporarily closed to the public.

Release:

Lowndes County: Visitor Information Center closing temporarily

What: The center is scheduled to close so that the parking lot can be repaved and striped.

Where: Georgia Visitor Information Center on Interstate 75 North in Lake Park, Lowndes County. The closest rest area is about 43 miles north in Cook County.

When: Monday through Saturday, Sept. 19-24. The schedule is subject to change due to weather conditions and/or other factors out of the contractor’s control.