//Four teens arrested for Valdosta vehicle break-ins

VALDOSTA – Following a 911 call from Spring Chase Apartments, Valdosta police arrested four teenagers connected to multiple automobile break-ins.

Release:

Arrested: Ladarrius Gipson, African American male 18 years of age, Valdosta resident

Arrested: Joshua Lilley, African American male 17 years of age, Valdosta resident

Arrested: Juvenile male, 16 years of age, Valdosta resident

Arrested: Juvenile male, 15 years of age, Valdosta resident

On September 25, 2022, at approximately 1:15 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to Spring Chase Apartments, 1601 Norman Drive, after a citizen called E911 to report that he had just observed males trying to break into a vehicle. He reported that they ran on foot from the area. Responding patrol officers began to search the area, finding four subjects behind Tractor Supply, 1000 North St. Augustine Road. The four subjects took off running when they saw the patrol officers. Three subjects, including Joshua Lilley and two juveniles, were apprehended quickly. While looking for the fourth offender, the alarm to Tractor Supply was activated. Officers found Ladarrius Gipson hiding behind the store.

Officers responded to Spring Chase and found that five vehicles had been broken into and various items such as currency, jewelry, headphones, lighters, and wallets were stolen. Officers located many of the stolen items in the offenders’ possession. A K9 Unit responded and conducted an article search, which recovered several more stolen items in the area where the offenders had been located.

Gipson and Lilley were transported to Lowndes County Jail. Both have been charged with 5 counts of entering an automobile (felony) and loitering or prowling (misdemeanor). Gipson was also charged with obstruction of an officer (misdemeanor) and criminal trespass (misdemeanor).

The two juveniles were charged 5 counts of entering an auto to commit a theft (felony) and loitering or prowling (misdemeanor). They were released to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

“This was great work by our responding officers who began searching the area. Because of their proactive work, these offenders were quickly apprehended, and stolen property was recovered.” Said Chief Leslie Manahan.

If anyone has any information on this incident, please call the Valdosta Police Department Investigations Bureau at 229-293-3145 or the crime tip line at 229-293-3091.