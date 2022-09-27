//Colquitt Co. Homecoming week event changes

Share with friends

MOULTRIE – The Colquitt County School District has made changes to Homecoming week events due to uncertain weather conditions.

Due to the uncertainty of Hurricane Ian’s impact on our area, Colquitt County School District announces the following changes to Homecoming week activities and other events. This information is up to date as of the posting of this release. We will continue to monitor the weather and provide updates as decisions are made via our website, social media pages, REMIND messages, and local media outlets. The below link will be updated as decisions are made: https://www.colquitt.k12.ga.us/news/1750220/homecoming-activities-and-other-events-postponed

Rescheduled (new time and/or date):

Packer 7th Grade Football Playoff Game – Tuesday, September 27 at 4:30 pm

Packer Varsity Football game versus Lincoln Trojans –Wednesday, September 28 at 7:30 pm

C.A. Gray Junior High School Homecoming Dance – Saturday, October 8 at 7:00 pm

CCHS Homecoming Parade – Thursday, October 13 at 6:00 pm

CCHS Homecoming Assembly (for CCHS students only) – Thursday, October 13

CCHS Homecoming Court during halftime of the game against Camden County– Friday, October 14

CCHS Homecoming Dance – Saturday, October 15 at 7:00 pm

Postponed:

Packer 9th Grade Football Game against Coffee County on Thursday, September 29 Cancelled – Rescheduled date TBA

Packer Middle School Cross Country Meet at Thomas County Cancelled

Packer Cross Country (Middle School and High School) Meet at Albany and Tifton on October 1 – Uncertain at the time of this posting.

GEAR Pre-Game Supper – Will be rescheduled for a later date to be announced soon.