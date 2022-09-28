//City of Valdosta job fair rescheduled

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta job fair has been rescheduled until October due to weather concerns with Hurricane Ian.

The City of Valdosta has rescheduled its job fair for Thursday, October 6 from 1-5 pm due to concerns of inclement weather. This event is open to the public, and there will be on-site interviews.

“The purpose of this job fair is to showcase the amazing opportunities and benefits the City of Valdosta offers,” stated Human Resources Coordinator Azhia Smothers.

Smothers further noted that the purpose of hosting the job fair was to reach more citizens and those without internet access. “This job fair not only allows the City to reach more people, but it also allows prospective employees to learn more about us as a government entity and what we have to offer,” stated Smothers.

Citizens can meet representatives from several departments, learn about current openings, and possibly interviewed on-site. To register for this free event visit: https://tinyurl.com/valdostaHR

For more information contact, 229-259-3544.