//City of Valdosta Announces ARPA Rehab Project Funding

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta announces a rehab project that will assist homeowners within the city limits with minor home repairs.

The City of Valdosta announces ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) Minor Rehabilitation Project. This project provides grant funding for homeowners within the city limits related to the Census Track. Property must be titled to the applicant.

“We hope the citizens of Valdosta take this opportunity to apply to receive assistance in minor home rehabilitation who may not be able to afford repairs for their property,” stated Neighborhood Development and Community Protection Manager, Anetra Riley.

Funding can cover exterior painting, pressure washing, air conditioning/heat, doors, roof, windows, and porch or step repairs. Citizens must apply through the City of Valdosta Finance Department or on the city website at https://tinyurl.com/ARPAHousing.

Funding is available on a first come, first serve basis, and to learn more about his opportunity, citizens can attend one of two town hall meetings. The town hall meetings will both be held at the City Hall Annex Multipurpose room on Monday, October 17 at noon and Thursday, October 20 at 5:30 pm. For more information, contact the Neighborhood Development Department at 229-671-3617.