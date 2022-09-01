//Arrest made for Valdosta motel fire

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A 37-year-old Valdosta resident was arrested after intentionally starting a fire at a Regency Inn room.

Release:

Offender: Jamie Wayne Garrison, Caucasian male, 37 years of age, Valdosta resident

On August 29, 2022, at approximately 4:56 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded with the Valdosta Fire Department, to 2110 West Hill Avenue, in reference to a structure fire at the Regency Inn. When officers arrived on the scene, they assisted the fire department by evacuating residents from their rooms. The Valdosta Fire Department determined that the fire was started in one room, and the cause of the fire was suspicious in nature.

Arson Investigators with both the fire department and police department began to investigate the fire. Through investigation, they identified Jamie Wayne Garrison as the person who had intentionally started the fire in his room. A description of Garrison was issued as a be on the look out, BOLO, to other officers. A firefighter observed Garrison outside of a convenient store in the 2100 block of West Hill Avenue, and he notified police officers.

At the same time officers were attempting to make contact with Garrison, officers were made aware that Garrison had taken a drink from the convenient store without paying for it. Officers attempted to detain Garrison and he began to physically resist them, causing injury to an officer. After a brief struggle, Garrison was taken into custody.

Garrison was transported to Lowndes County Jail, and he has been charged with:

Arson- 1st degree-felony;

Shoplifting- misdemeanor; and

Obstruction of an officer-misdemeanor.

“This is a great example of teamwork with our agency and the Valdosta Fire Department quickly identifying the offender and taking him into custody. We are thankful that no citizens were injured by this offender’s reckless actions.” Said Chief Leslie Manahan.