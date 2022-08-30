//Viking fans Pink Out for breast cancer awareness

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. – The Lowndes County Vikings are encouraging fans to wear pink in support of breast cancer awareness during this Friday’s game.

Release:

On Friday September 2, our Vikings will host the North Miami Beach High School Chargers from North Miami Beach, FL in a non-region game. Kickoff is set for 8:00 pm on Joe Wilson Field at Martin Stadium. Stadium gates open at 6:30 pm.

This will be our breast cancer awareness game. All Viking fans are encouraged to wear Pink.

Both season and individual game tickets are on sale for this game at the ticket office. Reserved seat season tickets are still available on both sides of the stadium. The price for the remaining five (5) home games is $50. This will be the last week season tickets will be sold.

Individual game tickets are also available on both sides of the stadium for $12 each.

Ticket office hours are Monday thru Thursday from 12:30 pm till 4:30 pm and Friday 9:00 am till 1:00 pm. The ticket office is located in the Board of Education building on Norman Drive across from Goo Goo Car Wash.