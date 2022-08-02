//VFD hosts 9/11 Memorial 5K Run

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A 9/11 Memorial 5K Road Race will be held in Downtown Valdosta by the VFD for the public to run, walk, and honor.

The Valdosta Fire Department will host a 9/11 Memorial 5K Road Race on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 8 a.m. in Downtown Valdosta. Registration is $20 per person including t-shirt. First responders and military in uniform run free. All proceeds will go to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

