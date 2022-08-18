//Valdosta-Lowndes hosts 9-11 Memorial Ceremony

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A Memorial Ceremony honoring lives lost during September 11th will be hosted by Lowndes County and Valdosta City Officials.

Lowndes County and City of Valdosta Officials will host a Memorial Ceremony that will pay tribute to those who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. The Ceremony will take place on Friday, September 9 at 10 am at Freedom Park, located at 3795 Guest Road, Valdosta, Georgia.

The ceremony will be live streamed on the City/County Facebook Pages.