VALDOSTA – A Town Hall meeting will be held to provide Valdosta business owners information on applying for grant money.

According to the Valdosta City Facebook page, A Town Hall meeting will be held on September 13 from 5:30-7:30 PM at the VLPRA Admin Building – 1901 Barack Obama Blvd. in Valdosta.

For more details on the meeting, a link to the Valdosta, A City Without Limits post is available below.