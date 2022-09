Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta 9th grade football game against Ware County has been moved to different location due to VSU Blazers game.

Release:

Due to VSU Blazers first home game on September 1, Thursday’s 9th Grade Football game against Ware County has been moved from Bazemore-Hyder Stadium over to J.L Newbern Middle School’s field. The game begins at 5 pm and no live stream will be available. Sorry for the inconvenience!