//School shooting rumor circulating in region did not originate from this area

VALDOSTA, GA- Local schools, including Lowndes County Schools, want to assure parents and students that a social media post circulating in regards to a threatened shooting did not originate from this area.

Lowndes County Schools Release:

Lowndes County Schools is aware of a social media post circulating regarding a school shooting. This post has circulated amongst school systems across the region, with law enforcement determining the post originated elsewhere. Although this post did not originate in Lowndes County, nor was a threat made specific to Lowndes County Schools, it was shared on social media in our area. We take all concerns brought to our attention seriously. There is no credible evidence to indicate safety concerns on our campuses.

Please let your student know any safety concerns should be brought to the immediate attention of a teacher, administrator, counselor, or law enforcement. Circulating, forwarding, or making threats will not be tolerated and will result in serious consequences. This includes text messaging, emails, use of search engines, Snapchat, Instagram, TikTok, or using any other social media platform.We always work closely with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department to ensure the safety of our students and staff, which will always be our top priority.