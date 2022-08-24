//LHS student attends FBLA National Conference

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. – A Lowndes High School student, Lauren Greer, recently attended the Georgia FBLA 2022 National Leadership Conference.

Lowndes High School student Lauren Greer was among ten Georgia FBLA students

recently elected to represent the state Future Business Leaders of America Georgia

Chapter at the 2022 National Leadership Conference in Chicago this July. While

attending the Conference of over 12,000 attendees from all across the United States,

Lauren was part of an officer team that held “meet and greets” for all the Georgia

competitors to help support the students before competitive event testing and

performances while in Chicago.

Lauren, a current senior at Lowndes High School, will serve as the State Reporter for

the Georgia FBLA Executive Council for the 2022-2023 school year. While serving

on the executive council, officers help plan and conduct state events such as the Fall

Motivational Rally, and the GA FBLA State Conference. Officers will also attend

national conferences such as FBLA Fall Leadership in New York later this year.

Georgia FBLA will be the host site for next year’s National Conference in Atlanta.