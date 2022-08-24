//LHS student attends FBLA National Conference

LOWNDES CO. – A Lowndes High School student, Lauren Greer, recently attended the Georgia FBLA 2022 National Leadership Conference.
Release:
Lowndes High School student Lauren Greer was among ten Georgia FBLA students
recently elected to represent the state Future Business Leaders of America Georgia
Chapter at the 2022 National Leadership Conference in Chicago this July. While
attending the Conference of over 12,000 attendees from all across the United States,
Lauren was part of an officer team that held “meet and greets” for all the Georgia
competitors to help support the students before competitive event testing and
performances while in Chicago.
Lauren, a current senior at Lowndes High School, will serve as the State Reporter for
the Georgia FBLA Executive Council for the 2022-2023 school year. While serving
on the executive council, officers help plan and conduct state events such as the Fall
Motivational Rally, and the GA FBLA State Conference. Officers will also attend
national conferences such as FBLA Fall Leadership in New York later this year.
Georgia FBLA will be the host site for next year’s National Conference in Atlanta.