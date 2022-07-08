LivingJuly 8, 2022 Valdosta On-Demand adding vehicles, extending hours Share with friends VALDOSTA – The Valdosta On-Demand Service is adding vehicles and extending their hours of operation. See the Metro 17 video below for details. TAGS: cityon demandtaxivaldosta Related posts Lynton TreadawayCOVID cases on the rise…VSU Summit focuses on Georgia’s…Support local arts by joining…Labcorp to begin testing for…Occupant rescued in Valdosta structure…Valdosta health fair event to…VSU’s Rural Development kicks off…Turner Center presents the best…Military Consumer Protection Month helps…