Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. – The Georgia DOT will be closing the railroad crossing in Clyattville/Lowndes County on SR 31 for maintenance.

According to the Georgia DOT – Southwest Facebook page, local traffic for Clyattville/Lowndes County (SR 31) will be detoured for railroad crossing closure maintenance. The area will be accessible to local traffic but the tracks will be uncrossable.

For more details on the closure and detour information, a link to the facebook post is available below.