//Waycross man arrested in Valdosta for narcotics, firearm possession

VALDOSTA – A Waycross resident was arrested by Valdosta police and charged with possession of narcotics and a firearm.

Release:

Offender: Jarvis Belcher, African American male 25 years of age, Waycross, GA resident

On June 10, 2022, at approximately 4:11 am., while Valdosta Patrol Officers were in the 700 block of West Magnolia Street, investigating another call for service, when they observed an occupied vehicle parked beside a residence. As the officers began to approach the vehicle, Jarvis Belcher, along with another male ran from the vehicle. After a brief foot pursuit, Belcher was apprehended without incident.

Officers located two bags and a firearm where Belcher had been seated in the vehicle. Inside the bags, officers found cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana, items which are indicative of narcotics sales, along with currency in denominations consistent with the sale of narcotics.

Belcher was transported to Lowndes County Jail on the following charges:

Possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute-felony;

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime-felony;

Possession of marijuana-misdemeanor; and

Possession of drug related items-misdemeanor.

The case is still under investigation, as officers are still in the process of identifying the other offender.