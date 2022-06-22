//Viking football ticket update

Share with friends

Release:

June 21, 2022 – Season Ticket Update

With a change in the summer work schedule, the Viking Ticket office hours have been updated. The deadline for reclaiming season tickets remains July 13, 2022, but see below for the new ticket office hours.

There are six (6) home games in the season ticket package for a cost of $60 each. The opening regular game against American Heritage is part of the Georgia Florida High School Classic and IS NOT in the season ticket package. Tickets for this event are $15 each and includes admission to both games of the Classic.

With the system’s change in the summer work schedule, the updated ticket office hours are as follows.

Wednesday, June 22, 2022 – 12:30 PM – 4:30 PM

Thursday, June 23, 2022 – 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Friday, June 24, 2022 – Closed

System Closed June 27 – July 8, 2022

Monday, July 11, 2022 – 9:00 AM – 4:30 PM

Tuesday, July 12, 2022 – 9:00 AM – 4:30 PM

Wednesday, July 13, 2022 – 9:00 AM – 4:30 PM

Remember July 13 is the last day for current season ticket holders to purchase their same seats

Thursday, July 14, 2022 – 7:00 AM – 4:30 PM – Upgrades, Additions, TD Club Members

Friday, July 15, 2022 – 7:00 AM – 4:00 PM – General Public

Beginning Monday July 18, 2022 ticket office hours will be

Monday – Thursday – 12:30 PM – 4:30 PM

Friday 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Thank you for your support and Go Vikings!