VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Dept. Tactical Operation Unit hosted the Valdosta Fire Department in joint active shooter training.

According to the City of Valdosta Facebook page, the Tactical Operation Unit and the Valdosta Fire Department joined together for active shooter training at the Valdosta Early College Academy campus. The training is to prepare first responders for a active shooter situation.

For more details a link to the Facebook post is provided.