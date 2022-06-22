//Valdosta sports symposium to raise metal health awareness

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A mental health sports symposium and celebrity basketball game in Valdosta will feature former professional athletes raising awareness for mental health.

The HOOPS Organization Beyond The Hardwood Inc. presents a Mental Health and Sports Symposium and Celebrity Basketball Game that will be hosted by NBA Hall of Fame Alumni and former Philadelphia 76er, Jumaine Jones #33 and South Georgia LEADS Graduate and Community Leader, A. C. Braswell with a few of their NBA and NFL friends on June 24th and June 25th. The event brings awareness to the importance of erasing the stigma of mental health and raise funds to connect those in need with mental health resources.

The HOOPS Organization Beyond the Hardwood presents the Mental Health and Sports Symposium and Celebrity Basketball Game events.

The Mental Health and Sports Symposium will be held at The Performing Arts Center on June 24th at 6:00 pm. The panelist will feature former NBA Stars, Lamar Odom, Jumaine Jones and Milt Palacio and 2x Super Bowl Champ Anthony Smith. The Mental Health Panel will also feature our very Coach Tremaine Jackson of Valdosta State Blazers, Coach Shelton Felton of Valdosta High School, Dr. Demetria Cannady of Work In Progress LLC and Michelle Girtman, Director of The Haven. We will have over 20 former professional players in attendance.

The celebrity basketball game will feature Lamar Odom, Jumaine Jones, Joe Smith and more on June 25th at 7:00 pm at the new Valdosta High School! We have formed top Alumni from Valdosta and Lowndes High school to create the Winnersville All-Stars to compete in the game with additional dunk contest. A portion of the game proceeds will support Greater Valdosta United Way.