//Unity Park celebrates grand opening

VALDOSTA – The grand opening of the Valdosta Unity Park Amphitheater will feature live music, food trucks, and a kids zone.

The Unity Park Amphitheater will have a grand opening on Saturday, August 20, 2022 from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m.

The City of Valdosta is proud to announce the grand opening of the Unity Park Amphitheater. Located on the corner of Lee Street and Central Avenue, the development of Unity Park was an action item agreed upon at the 2020 Strategic Initiatives Summit.

“Unity Park will bring more people to the Downtown area and can be used for so many great events as well as make the Downtown area more vibrant and beautiful,” said City Manager Mark Barber. Unity Park will be a place for the community to host various activities and events such as movie nights, concerts, and food truck events in the future.

City staff and the University of Georgia Civil and Environmental Engineering Department collaborated on this project during the fall of 2019 and winter of 2020 semesters. Three (3) senior students prepared a preliminary site design as part of their Capstone Project requirement for graduation. Final design amenities included a theater with storage, sidewalks, landscaping, a stormwater bio-retention pond, park benches, and ample parking for food trucks.

The grand opening will be held on Saturday, August 20th, from 4 pm to 10 pm and is a free, family-friendly event for the entire community. There will be live bands, food trucks, kid zone, a splash zone, and more. For more information, contact Brandie Dame, Mainstreet Director at bdame@valdostacity.com or 229-259-3577.