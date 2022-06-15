//Lowndes foster families are being called to care

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. – Camp Rock of Georgia and Called to Care will be hosting a foster care general information session for interested families.

Release:

The State of Georgia’s Foster care system is in a home shortage crisis. There are more children in foster care than available homes. When there are not open homes in their community, children have to be sent to other cities often hours away.

Called to Care Lowndes and Echols Foster Care event.

“Imagine being a child and all of a sudden due to circumstances that you can’t control you suddenly begin your foster care journey. The caseworker puts all your stuff in a trash bag and you’re taken away from the school, community, and friends that you know. Your life is gone as you know it and it’s scary. I know personally as I have lived this.”

Called Care of Lowndes and Echols community outreach member Michael provided us with this quote.

Called to Care has partnered with Foster Care agencies to help recruit new foster homes with our Foster Care 101 to help address this crisis. You can register for a virtual or in person training on our website iamcalledtocare.com.

Camp Rock is a faith-based Child Placement Agency that will be hosting an information meeting on Monday, June 20th starting at 6:00 PM. CrossPointe Church will be hosting the event. You will be able to hear from Camp Rock, Called To Care, CASA, and several local foster families sharing and answering your questions.

We don’t need perfect families. We need willing families. Even though it’s broken; it’s beautiful. We can always find a reason to wait {or to never start} but there are currently 1,000 {kids} reasons to start now.

Please visit our website for more information on how you can get involved. www.iamcalledtocare.com