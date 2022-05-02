//Valdosta burglar caught by homeowner, arrested

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A 24-year-old Valdosta man was caught and detained inside a house by the homeowner.

Arrested: Rufes, Ramsis, Hispanic male, 24 years of age, Valdosta resident

On April 30, 2022, at approximately 10:01 am., Valdosta Patrol Officers responded to a residence in the 2500 block of Willacoochee Drive after a citizen called E911 reported a burglary at her neighbor’s home.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a subject, later identified as Ramsis Rufes being confronted by the homeowner. During the investigation, officers found the homeowner had returned home to find Rufes in the living room of his house. The homeowner kept Rufes on the scene until officers could arrive. When officers arrived, they detained Rufes while the case was investigated.

Once the investigation was completed, Rufes was arrested and charged with burglary (Felony). While being transported to Lowndes County Jail Rufes intentionally damaged the interior of the patrol car, so he was also charged with damage to government property (Felony).

“This is a good example of neighbors looking out for neighbors. We are grateful no one was injured during this situation,” said Captain Scottie Johns.