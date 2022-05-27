//Two arrested in Valdosta with $16K in marijuana

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Two Valdosta residents were arrested on Lankford Dr. across from a school in possession of a large amount of marijuana.

Release:

Arrested: 1. Dravone Pollard, African American male, 27 years of age, Valdosta resident

2. Ja’Juan Price, African American male 25 years of age, Valdosta resident

On May 25, 2022, Narcotics Detectives with Valdosta Police Department received a tip from a citizen about narcotics activity at an apartment at 1505 Lankford Drive. Detectives spoke with Dravone Pollard and Ja’Juan Price, who were the residents of the apartment. Through investigation detectives were able to confirm that narcotics were inside the residence. Detectives seized over 809 grams of marijuana, with a street value of over $16,190.

Detectives also recovered four firearms, along with currency and tools commonly used during narcotics sales.

Pollard and Price were arrested without incident and transported to Lowndes County Jail with the following charges:

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute-felony;

Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute within 1000 feet of a school-felony;

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony-felony; and

Possession of drug related objects.

“This was great work from our Narcotics Detectives to quickly act on the tip they received. They were able to get narcotics and firearms off of the streets, especially from directly across the street from a school.” Chief Leslie Manahan