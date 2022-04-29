//Valdosta On-Demand transit celebrates 1-year

Share with friends

Photo LtoR: Richard Hardy (City Deputy Manager of Operations); Council Woman, Mayor Pro-Tem Vivian Miller-Cody; Mayor Scott James Matheson, Mark Barber (City Manager), Catherine Ammons (City Deputy Manager of Administration); Shelly, Valdosta On Demand Driver and Burt Lancaster from Via Transportation.

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta On-Demand transit for the City of Valdosta recently celebrated the 1st anniversary servicing the community.

April 27th marked the 1st anniversary of the Valdosta On-Demand transit for the City of Valdosta. This past year the transit has already provided 65, 100 rides throughout the community. “It’s been such a successful project for the city and our community”, stated Mark Barber, City Manager. The transit system has hired citizens, locally owned businesses have worked and serviced the vehicles, which have a direct impact on the City of Valdosta. For Barber, it also means that the quality of life for citizens has been enhanced for them to meet their medical needs, doctors’ appointments, grocery shopping, and much more.

“We continue to have launched one of the most successful micro-transit systems that Via, our transit partner has launched thus far. The positive economic impact that Valdosta On-Demand has had on our city is tremendous,” Barber continued.

Barber mentioned the positive response citizens have given when discussing the appreciation of independence in using the services on their own. Barber thanked Richard Hardy, City Deputy Manager of Operations his team, Burt Landcaster from Via Transportation, Corey Hull of the Southern Georgia Regional Commission, and the Mayor and City Council. for their support of the Valdosta On-Demand since its early planning.

“We couldn’t be prouder of the results,” said Mayor Scott James Matheson. “Every council person knew that we had that need in the city of Valdosta, we answered that need,” James continued.

Councilwoman, Mayor Pro-Tem Vivian Miller-Cody followed up mentioning that she was standing in for Councilwoman Sandra Tooley who, envisioned transportation opportunities for citizens. “We are so happy to see this great success for the City of Valdosta,” stated Miller-Cody.