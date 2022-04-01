//Lowndes County Schools seeks new head football coach

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. – Following Coach Jamey DuBose’s resignation, Lowndes County Schools is actively seeking a new head football coach.

The criteria for selecting the next coach will be simple – a proven winner with character and integrity. Football is an important part of our Lowndes County community and the search will seek a candidate who desires to be a part of our Friday Night Lights and winning tradition. The search will look for a strong disciplinarian with great interpersonal and communication skills who puts the total needs of the student-athlete first. The job has been posted on the Lowndes County Schools website and applications are being accepted.

The timeframe for naming a new coach will be short and intense. Superintendent Wes Taylor hopes to have a candidate ready to recommend to the Board of Education within the next two to three weeks. According to Taylor, “We are confident that we will quickly secure a head football coach who will propel us to the next level and lead our winning program to new heights. This search will not hinder our ability to be prepared for a winning season.”

Lowndes High School head football coach, Jamey DuBose, resigned from his position on March 31, 2022, to tend to his family.

DuBose led the Vikings for two seasons earning the team a spot in the final four in 2020 and a region championship in 2021.

It was with mixed emotions that Coach DuBose announced his resignation.

“The sudden passing of my father has given me new responsibilities and priorities to attend to,” DuBose expresses. “My mom has always been here for me, and now it is time for me to be there for my mom.”

He continued to thank Lowndes High School and its supporters.

“Lowndes High School is a special place with special people. It will continue to be one of the best high schools in the nation.”

The Lowndes County Schools administration wishes Coach DuBose and his family well in their next endeavor. He and his wife Tracey were welcomed additions to the Viking family and will be missed.