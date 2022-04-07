//Called to Care honors foster care children with fundraiser

Share with friends

The annual Race to End the Cycle fundraiser obstacle course hosted by Called to Care honors children in foster care.

Release:

Called to Care’s Race to End the Cycle video.

Called to Care will host the annual Race to End the Cycle fundraiser at Camp Rock of Georgia in Valdosta on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

The event will feature a 1-mile ‘disruption zones’ obstacle course that illustrates foster care disruptions that children face. The several disruptions participants will experience along the course will honor the cycle of foster care kids are stuck in. All ages and abilities will be able to access the course. Registration is available to individual participants or created teams to run together.

Called to Care will host the annual Race to End the Cycle obstacle course to honor children in foster care.

Called to Care is a faith-based, nonprofit with the mission to support children, families, and workers by ministering through adoption, foster care, and missions. We serve 13 counties in South Georgia and provide services through Foster Care, Adoption, Missions, Youth, Trauma-Informed Education, and Case Manager Support.

Previous participants from the annual Race to End the Cycle fundraiser hosted by Called to Care.

Race to End the Cycle fundraiser registration link: https://give.promise686.org/event/race-to-end-the-cycle/e397157

Called to Care website:

Called to Care of Lowndes and Echols County Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/calledtocarelowndes/

Called to Care TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@calledtocare?