//SJCS delivers prayer packages to SGMC

SJCS students and teachers delivered “We Prayed for You” prayer packages to South Georgia Medical Center as part of a service project.

Students and teachers of St. John the Evangelist Catholic School recently delivered 586 prayer packages to nine units at South Georgia Medical Center as part of their “We Prayed for You” service project. The project began last Fall with students volunteering their time and talent to create artwork, write prayers for prayer cards and to pray for the community.

Students assembled the prayer packages which contain a prayer card, snack, hand lotion and mints. “With these prayer packages, we hope to provide comfort to those going through challenging times, both the medical staff at South Georgia Medical Center and to those with family and loved ones being treated there,” said SJCS Art Teacher Christine Cabral. “We plan to continue distributing these packages in the community, where they are needed most.”

SJCS Art Teacher Christine Cabral prepares baskets of “We Prayed for You” prayer packages to be distributed to nine units at South Georgia Medical Center.

The “We Prayed for You” service project began with the creation of prayer cards. Each grade selected a specific prayer focus: perseverance, recovery, loved ones, patience, peace, protection, healing, strength, and comfort. They then created unique artwork to reflect each prayer, to be printed on the front of the prayer cards. Lastly, the students of each class then prayed their prayer together, making a recording of it. Recipients of the prayer cards can access the recording by scanning the QR code printed on the card. Recordings of each prayer are also available on the school’s website, SJCSValdosta.org.

The school welcomes donations to be used to create more prayer packages to distribute in the community.

“So many in our community are facing trials and hardships and with the ‘We Prayed for You’ service project, we hope to provide those in need with support, compassion and prayer,” said Cabral.

About Saint John the Evangelist Catholic School

St. John the Evangelist Catholic School, located at 800 Gornto Road in Valdosta, Georgia, provides students Pre-K 2 – 8th grade with the highest quality education in a Christian setting. The school offers electives including Spanish, music, band, art and computers as well as religion in addition to extracurricular activities like basketball, volleyball, cross country and student council. For more information, call the school at (229) 244-2556 or visit sjcsvaldosta.org.