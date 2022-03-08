//LHS principal named GASSP 2022 Principal of the Year

Share with friends

Lowndes High School’s principal has been named as the Georgia Association of Secondary School Principals 2022 Principal of the Year.

Release:

The Georgia Association of Secondary School Principals named Lowndes High School’s LeAnne McCall the 2022 Principal of the Year at a surprise recognition ceremony in the new Performing Arts Center at LHS on February 28, 2022. Students, teachers, county administrators, representatives from Jostens, and Mrs. McCall’s family were in attendance to celebrate this achievement.

The GASSP Principal of the Year Award recognizes outstanding middle and high school principals who have succeeded in providing high-quality learning opportunities for students as well as demonstrating exemplary contributions to the profession. Each year, one winner is selected from the state.

McCall has spent 25 years in the education field, 14 of which have been with Lowndes County Schools. During those years, she has served as an Assistant Principal at LHS, the Director of Curriculum and Instruction for Grades 6-12 and LHS Principal since 2015.

Over the past several years, Lowndes High School has achieved monumental success in academic areas as well as extracurricular activities. Under McCall’s leadership, Lowndes High School has maintained a graduation rate above 90% for five consecutive years, has SAT, ACT and AP scores at or above the state and national average, has been named a Best High School by US News and World Report, has been recognized by the Georgia Department of Education as a Military Flagship School, and has garnered numerous Region and State titles in athletics, student organizations, and fine arts competitions.

It is evident McCall’s work is her calling as she enthusiastically explains “I am so proud to be a member of the Lowndes County School System and have the opportunity to serve Lowndes High School as Principal. When I began my career as a history teacher, my primary purpose was to make sure my students felt appreciated and valued in my classroom! My purpose hasn’t changed as a principal. I want LHS teachers and students to feel valued, respected, and excited about what the future holds. Every day, we can make a difference in the lives of others, which is the work that truly matters.”

McCall’s recognition marks the second time this year that LHS has been recognized by GASSP. Krista Pearson was named 2022 Assistant Principal of the Year, making LHS the first school in GASSP history to receive both titles in the same year.

“Mrs. McCall is passionate about student achievement and a positive experience for all students at LHS,” says Superintendent Wes Taylor. “She leads LHS effectively and will represent Georgia well.”

Kerensa Wing, GASSP President; Dr. Chad Stone, GASSP President-Elect; Dr. Alan Long, GASSP Executive Director; and Art Wheaton, GASSP Administrative Assistant were present to officially recognize McCall as the 2022 GASSP Principal of the Year. Additionally, they presented McCall with a plaque and delivered greetings to the students and staff on behalf of the Georgia Association of Secondary School Principals. As a state winner, McCall will move forward to compete for the title of National Principal of the Year.

“When Mr. Taylor escorted me to the stage, I was certainly surprised and overwhelmed with gratitude,” says McCall. “I appreciate the GASSP Board members traveling to LHS to present the award and making this possible. During the interview process for nominees, I was able to share the outstanding achievements of LHS and the great things happening every day on our campus. Because of the hard work and dedication of the students, faculty, and staff, this award truly belongs to all of us! I am honored and humbled to have been selected, and I look forward to representing LHS and all Georgia educators in the next step of the process.”