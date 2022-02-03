Local NewsFebruary 3, 2022 VSU honors Black History Month with events all month Share with friends Valdosta State University has released a calendar of events for the month of February in honor of Black History Month. For a calendar of events during VSU Black History Month 2022, visit HERE, or see the post below. TAGS: black history monthValdosta State Universityvsuvsu black history events 2022vsu black history monthvsu black history month 2022vsu calendar of eventsvsu february calendar of events Related posts Turner Center presents free Harriet…Wiregrass receives donation from GoodwillLocal teacher praises efforts for…VMS student wins Valdosta City…Valdosta crime rates decreased for…SGMC names Director of Financial…City councilmember receives outstanding achievementBank Entrepreneurship Academy offers business…VCS announces 2nd nine weeks…Valdosta man arrested for Kidnapping,…