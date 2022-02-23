//Valdosta man arrested for drive-by shooting

Share with friends











A 25-year-old Valdosta resident was arrested after a drive-by shooting on Habersham Road.

Release:

Arrested: Shabrie Overchalk, African American male, 25 years of age, Valdosta resident

On February 14, 2022, at approximately 5:00 pm., Valdosta Police Officers and Detectives responded to the area of the 700 block of Habersham Road, after several citizens called E911 after observing a vehicle driving by a residence at a high rate of speed, while a passenger shot a gun toward a residence. When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered that no one had been shot, but there were six people in the residence ranging in age from 52-years-old to 10 years old. Detectives obtained surveillance footage in the area, which showed a vehicle leaving the area at the time of the gunshots. Detectives received an anonymous tip that a subject was sitting outside of a residence in the 2400 block of University Drive, bragging about doing a drive-by shooting and was preparing to do it again. Detectives identified this subject as Shabrie Overchalk.

Through investigation, detectives identified that Overchalk had been in an argument with a resident at the house on Habersham Road, earlier on the day of the shooting. Detectives also found surveillance footage of Overchalk getting into the passenger’s side seat of a vehicle that matched the description of the vehicle seen on Habersham Road.

On Friday, February 18, 2022, detectives obtained arrest warrants for Overchalk for 6 counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. After obtaining the arrest warrants, detectives found Overchalk at his residence and took him into custody without incident.

Overchalk was transported to Lowndes County Jail.

“This is a great example of teamwork by citizens and our detectives. Working together, detectives were able to obtain information to obtain arrest warrants and get this dangerous person off of the streets before he could do another shooting.”

Chief Leslie Manahan