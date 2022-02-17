//Office of Lowndes Fire Marshal deputized

Share with friends











Photo: Right to Left: Mark Maskule, Lloyd Green, Lowndes County Fire Rescue Fire Chief, John Crittenden and Terry Parsons.

The Office of the Fire Marshal for Lowndes County Fire Rescue was deputized by the State of Georgia Commissioner of Insurance Office.

Release:

On Tuesday, February 1, the State of Georgia Commissioner of Insurance Office deputized the office of the Fire Marshal for Lowndes County Fire Rescue. Those deputized included Lloyd Green, Fire Chief, Mark Maskule, John Crittenden and Terry Parsons.

This process allows the local Fire Marshal to conduct inspections, fire investigations and plans review. It allows the local Authority Having Jurisdiction (AHJ) to operate at the same capacity as the State level Fire Marshalls and Inspectors.

This will afford Lowndes County a streamlined process of operation regarding inspections, planning review and fire investigations. This will save the County and the community time required to handle these responsibilities.

With being deputized, local Fire Marshals with Lowndes County Fire Rescue will be able to continue to perform inspections on facilities that require a state authorized inspection, relieving workload on the State Office’s limited staffing. Additionally, the Lowndes County Fire Marshal’s Office will be able to assist state fire investigators on any fire investigations in the area that requires their response.

“This is a big deal for our department,” said Lloyd Green, Fire Chief, Lowndes County Fire Rescue. “This allows us to better serve the citizens of Lowndes County.”

The requirements to deputize Fire Marshals are authorized under O.C.G.A Title 25 and are renewed annually.

For more information on Lowndes County Fire Rescue visit, www.lowndescounty.com.