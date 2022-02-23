//Lowndes Fire Rescue host regional vehicle extrication training course

Share with friends











The Lowndes County Fire Rescue brought in experts during a vehicle extrication course teaching important crash scene management skills.

All too often, traffic crashes leave vehicles mangled and unrecognizable. In many of these situations, the quick work of first responders is the difference between life and death. On February 18-20, Lowndes County Fire Rescue hosted a vehicle extrication course bringing in experts to teach important skills to firefighters to manage crash scenes. The training also heavily focuses on treating the patient inside the vehicle while a team is working to extricate them.

A group photo of the Lowndes County Fire Rescue Regional Vehicle Rescue Course.

Automobile crashes often require precision work by first responders to remove drivers and passengers. Competencies taught to participants involved identifying new vehicle construction, hybrid vehicle technology, vehicle stabilization, rapid extrication techniques and trauma patient care. Multiple scenarios were used that involved vehicles in unstable or irregular positions that challenged students to utilize various methods to access and remove potentially injured occupants. All scenarios included time managed patient care with different simulated injuries.

Lowndes County Fire Rescue firefighters during the Regional Vehicle Rescue Course Training.

The course led by Rescue Redefined, a company out of Missouri and funded through the Georgia Trauma Commission in conjunction with the Georgia EMS Association taught fire and EMS personnel skills to better serve the community. Participants from across the region attended including fire and EMS personnel from Lowndes County Fire Rescue, Valdosta Fire Department, Thomas County Fire Rescue, Air Evac Life Team, Grady Health System, Mitchell County and Colquitt County EMS.

Lowndes County Fire Rescue firefighters during the Regional Vehicle Rescue Course Training.

“In a life-threatening scenario, it is important to be smooth and fast. While all firefighters and EMS personnel have basic training in extrication, this training provides new information and updated techniques for providing the best care for those involved,” said Steve Kimker, the owner of Rescue Redefined.

Lowndes County Fire Rescue firefighters during the Regional Vehicle Rescue Course Training.

Hosting the course was possible thanks to valuable partnerships with our local citizens and businesses. Mr. Rich Foster of GM Salvage provided vehicles for the scenarios and Mr. Bill Holland allowed the use of his nearby property to set up the scenarios.

Lowndes County Fire Rescue firefighters during the Regional Vehicle Rescue Course Training.

For more information on Lowndes County Fire Rescue, visit: www.lowndescounty.com. For more information on Rescue Redefined, visit: www.rescueredefined.com.