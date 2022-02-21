Local NewsFebruary 21, 2022 Lowndes County Schools weekly COVID update Share with friends LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes County Schools have released their latest COVID-19 related numbers (2/11/22-2/17/22). See the attached graphic below. TAGS: countylcsLowndesschools Related posts Valdosta City Schools weekly COVID…Suspect arrested in Valdosta robbery,…Local women come together to…Lowndes boys and girls win…Pilot, Flying J Travel Centers…SGMC Lanier Campus named February…Third Annual Mayor and Chairman’s…VSU presents “The Fannie Lou…Wiregrass Valdosta awards spring scholarshipsOffice of Lowndes Fire Marshal…