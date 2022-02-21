//Local women come together to end Human Trafficking

Share with friends











PHOTO (L to R): Amelia Roberson, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Zeta Sigma Zeta Chapter Basileus; Anissa Wiseman, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Zeta Sigma Zeta Chapter Immediate Past Basileus; Attorney Valerie Thomas-Bryant, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Kappa Eta Omega Chapter Basileus; Elnora Hill, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Valdosta Alumnae Chapter President; Jarmisha Hudson, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. Kappa Psi Sigma Chapter President; Dr. Jamie Foster-Hill, Valdosta-Lowndes Metropolitan NCNW Section President and Valdosta Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Valdosta Alumnae Member; and Sharah’ Denton, National NCNW Health Equity Chair.

Several women organizations from the Valdosta-Lowndes area have come together to raise awareness against and put an end to Human Trafficking with a virtual forum.

The Valdosta-Lowndes Metropolitan Section of the National Council of Negro Women, Inc. is collaborating with the local Divine Nine Sororities: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.; Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.; Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.; and Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. once again to bring awareness and put an end to Human Trafficking. On Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at 6 p.m., these organizations will host Part Two of their collaborative Human Trafficking Forum, virtually. The keynote speaker is Survivor, Author and Motivational Speaker, Sandra Maria Anderson, along with special guest speaker, Educator and NCNW member, Sandy Alcidonice-Whitfield.

“To further support the initiative of bringing more awareness and prevention to human trafficking, we must not be quiet about things that matter. We educate ourselves about this growing issue and do what it takes to protect the vulnerable victims. This collaboration is about showing unity in an effort to focus on the growing issues of human trafficking. We come together as a team and work with the community to end it,” said Amelia Roberson, Chapter President Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., Zeta Sigma Zeta Graduate Chapter.

“We are focused on prevention through programs targeting at-risk communities, especially our community. We are seeking to prevent human trafficking before it occurs, and through community outreach and investment programs, we remain dedicated to helping individuals distinguish between healthy and unhealthy relationships, identifying signs and situations that may place them at risk for sexual exploitation, and recognizing recruitment tactics used by traffickers. We want individuals to know how to access resources for support if they are concerned about exploitation in their own life or friends´ lives,” exclaimed Dr. Jamie Foster-Hill, Valdosta-Lowndes Metropolitan NCNW Section President.



To further support the initiative of bringing more awareness and prevention to human trafficking, members from all collaborative organizations donated toiletries and feminine products to the local battered women’s shelter, The Haven. Valerie Bryant, President of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Kappa Eta Omega Chapter added, “During our 114 year history, we have partnered with local, regional and international communities to solve critical issues related to women and girls. Since human trafficking disproportionately effects women and girls, it is indeed a critical issue. As women of the African diaspora, we are particularly attuned to human trafficking as a form of modern slavery. We cannot help but question how does this form of slavery still exist in America. We have collaborated to address this horror. Queen don’t compete, we collaborate to serve!”

“This collaboration is a culmination of strength and unity by each of our organizations to educate our communities on awareness and prevention measures surrounding human trafficking. We want others to know what resources are available to help support this issue,” shared Elnora J. Hill, President of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Valdosta Alumnae Chapter.

All of the organizations have served or continue to serve in ways that support the local battered women’s shelter, and bringing all the organizations together for this initiative further strengthens the support that these organizations are called to do.

Jarmisha Hudson, President of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc., Kappa Psi Sigma Chapter added, “It’s a humbling experience to be a blessing to one, but powerful to be a blessing to many. This collaboration is just the beginning.”

“Having these strong women who are survivors of human trafficking as our speakers puts everything in perspective when working together to put these difficult conversations in the forefront. Working with other powerful organizations such as the Divine Nine Sororities shows that we are serious about bringing more awareness, resources and putting a stop to human trafficking,” stated National NCNW Health Equity Chair, Sharah’ Denton.

The event is free, but registration is required at: tinyurl.com/eventbriteforum. For more information contact: Ms. Sharah’ Denton, National NCNW Health Equity Chair, or Dr. Jamie Foster-Hill, Valdosta-Lowndes Metropolitan NCNW President at ncnwofvaldosta@gmail.com.